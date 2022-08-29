Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP) Short Interest Up 55.6% in August

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,100 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the July 31st total of 181,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pop Culture Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pop Culture Group stock. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Pop Culture Group accounts for about 0.4% of Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC owned 0.07% of Pop Culture Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Pop Culture Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPOP traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $1.28. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,285. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34. Pop Culture Group has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $4.33.

About Pop Culture Group

Pop Culture Group Co, Ltd hosts entertainment events to corporate clients in China. The company hosts concerts and hip-hop related events, including stage plays, dance competitions, cultural and musical festivals, and promotional parties, as well as creates hip-hop related online programs; and provides event planning and execution services comprising communication, planning, design, production, reception, execution, and analysis services to advertising and media service providers, and industry associations, as well as companies in a range of industries, such as consumer goods, real estate, tourism, entertainment, technology, e-commerce, education, and sports.

