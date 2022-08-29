PornRocket (PORNROCKET) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.93 Million

PornRocket (PORNROCKET) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. One PornRocket coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PornRocket has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. PornRocket has a total market capitalization of $2.93 million and approximately $880.00 worth of PornRocket was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 828.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.47 or 0.02814747 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004952 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001621 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002202 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00821040 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
PornRocket Coin Profile
PornRocket’s total supply is 389,639,691,487,444 coins. PornRocket’s official Twitter account is @pornrocket_.
PornRocket Coin Trading
