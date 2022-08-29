Port Finance (PORT) Price Tops $0.0552

Port Finance (PORT) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Port Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0552 or 0.00000274 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Port Finance has a market capitalization of $119,608.96 and $211,874.00 worth of Port Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Port Finance has traded down 32.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 824.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $566.29 or 0.02811605 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004965 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001633 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002214 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00823843 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Port Finance Coin Profile
Port Finance's total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,165,000 coins.
Buying and Selling Port Finance
