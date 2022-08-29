Port Finance (PORT) Price Tops $0.0552

Port Finance (PORT) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Port Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0552 or 0.00000274 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Port Finance has a market capitalization of $119,608.96 and $211,874.00 worth of Port Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Port Finance has traded down 32.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 824.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $566.29 or 0.02811605 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004965 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00823843 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Port Finance Coin Profile

Port Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,165,000 coins. Port Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Port Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Port Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Port Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Port Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

