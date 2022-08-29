PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

PWFL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on PowerFleet from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barrington Research raised PowerFleet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.33.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

PowerFleet Stock Up 1.8 %

PWFL opened at $3.47 on Thursday. PowerFleet has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $125.58 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average of $2.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PowerFleet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWFL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in PowerFleet by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 22,645 shares during the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its position in PowerFleet by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 785,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP grew its position in PowerFleet by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,580,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,745 shares during the last quarter. Options Solutions LLC bought a new position in PowerFleet in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in PowerFleet by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,087,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,894,000 after acquiring an additional 760,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.