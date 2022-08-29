PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
PWFL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on PowerFleet from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barrington Research raised PowerFleet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.33.
PowerFleet Stock Up 1.8 %
PWFL opened at $3.47 on Thursday. PowerFleet has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $125.58 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average of $2.81.
About PowerFleet
PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.
