Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Short Interest Up 40.6% in August

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,278,600 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the July 31st total of 909,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 799.1 days.
Prada Price Performance
PRDSF remained flat at $5.37 during mid-day trading on Monday. Prada has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $7.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average is $5.66.
About Prada
