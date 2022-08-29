Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Short Interest Up 40.6% in August

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,278,600 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the July 31st total of 909,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 799.1 days.

Prada Price Performance

PRDSF remained flat at $5.37 during mid-day trading on Monday. Prada has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $7.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average is $5.66.

About Prada

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

