Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. (CVE:PNRL) Director William Michael O’reilly Purchases 17,000 Shares

Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. (CVE:PNRL – Get Rating) Director William Michael O’reilly acquired 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 2.10 per share, with a total value of 35,667.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 35,667.70.

Premium Nickel Resources Stock Performance

Premium Nickel Resources stock traded up 0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching 2.24. 376,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,718. Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of 1.67 and a 12 month high of 2.60.

About Premium Nickel Resources

North American Nickel Inc engages in the exploration and development of nickel-copper-cobalt resources. It focuses on developing the Selebi Project, which covers an area of 11,504 hectares located near the town of Selebi Phikwe, Botswana. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

