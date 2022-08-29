Progress Software Co. (PRGS) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the software maker on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.

Progress Software has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years. Progress Software has a dividend payout ratio of 16.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Progress Software to earn $3.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

Progress Software Stock Performance

PRGS stock opened at $48.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Progress Software has a 1-year low of $41.68 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.45 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $62,875.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,897.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $62,875.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,897.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $232,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,254 shares of company stock valued at $779,826. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progress Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Progress Software by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 11,432 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 46.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Progress Software by 311.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,983 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 21.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 13,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

Featured Articles

