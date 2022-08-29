PUTinCoin Market Cap Reaches $1.54 Million (PUT)

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 29th. One PUTinCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PUTinCoin has a market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $2,186.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PUTinCoin has traded 41.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,209.20 or 1.00071330 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00055183 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00024681 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004845 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001351 BTC.

PUTinCoin Coin Profile

PUTinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PUTinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org. The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org/forum.

PUTinCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUTinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PUTinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

