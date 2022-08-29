Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Short Interest Down 38.1% in August

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a decrease of 38.1% from the July 31st total of 60,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth $211,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $83,000. 17.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE PMM traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $6.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,420. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day moving average of $6.86. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $8.90.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

