QASH Market Capitalization Reaches $10.19 Million (QASH)

QASH (QASH) traded 66.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 29th. QASH has a market cap of $10.19 million and $51,339.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QASH coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0291 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QASH has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QASH alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004957 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,180.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004031 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002534 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00133997 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00032797 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00085399 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH (CRYPTO:QASH) is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com.

QASH Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.