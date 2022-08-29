QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Short Interest Update

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the July 31st total of 2,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 311,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of QuinStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QNST. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in QuinStreet during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,155,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in QuinStreet by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,763,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,055,000 after buying an additional 810,499 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in QuinStreet by 566.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 423,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 360,242 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in QuinStreet during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,060,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in QuinStreet by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,051,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,639,000 after buying an additional 272,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QuinStreet stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.08. The stock had a trading volume of 145,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,692. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.02. The stock has a market cap of $644.87 million, a PE ratio of -134.21 and a beta of 1.02. QuinStreet has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $19.02.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

