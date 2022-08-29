Rally (RLY) Price Reaches $0.0319 on Major Exchanges

Rally (RLY) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. In the last week, Rally has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rally has a total market capitalization of $102.53 million and approximately $895,247.00 worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rally coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0319 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 830.5% against the dollar and now trades at $569.83 or 0.02816401 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.99 or 0.00820390 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Rally

Rally launched on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,211,062,069 coins. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp. Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rally Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

