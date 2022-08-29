RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Short Interest Up 39.8% in August

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the July 31st total of 12,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 108,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

RAVE Restaurant Group Stock Down 2.3 %

RAVE Restaurant Group stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,329. The firm has a market cap of $23.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.10. RAVE Restaurant Group has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $1.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RAVE Restaurant Group

About RAVE Restaurant Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RAVE Restaurant Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RAVE Get Rating ) by 166.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,918 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.37% of RAVE Restaurant Group worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

