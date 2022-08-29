RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Short Interest Up 39.8% in August

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the July 31st total of 12,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 108,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
RAVE Restaurant Group Stock Down 2.3 %
RAVE Restaurant Group stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,329. The firm has a market cap of $23.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.10. RAVE Restaurant Group has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $1.80.
About RAVE Restaurant Group
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
