Raze Network (RAZE) Market Cap Hits $681,997.20

Raze Network (RAZE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Raze Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Raze Network has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. Raze Network has a total market capitalization of $681,997.20 and $64,072.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 593.7% against the dollar and now trades at $422.54 or 0.02147121 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005082 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001631 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002174 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00842506 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Raze Network Coin Profile
Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,690,910 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network.
