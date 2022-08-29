Raze Network (RAZE) Market Cap Hits $681,997.20

Raze Network (RAZE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Raze Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Raze Network has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. Raze Network has a total market capitalization of $681,997.20 and $64,072.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Raze Network alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 593.7% against the dollar and now trades at $422.54 or 0.02147121 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005082 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00842506 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Raze Network Coin Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,690,910 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network.

Raze Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raze Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raze Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raze Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raze Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.