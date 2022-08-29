RealFevr Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges (FEVR)

RealFevr (FEVR) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. In the last seven days, RealFevr has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. RealFevr has a total market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $14,805.00 worth of RealFevr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RealFevr coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 809.7% against the dollar and now trades at $557.10 or 0.02795522 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005018 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001631 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002193 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.91 or 0.00832540 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
RealFevr Coin Profile
RealFevr’s total supply is 15,453,746,771 coins and its circulating supply is 1,630,328,172 coins. RealFevr’s official Twitter account is @realfevr.
Buying and Selling RealFevr
