Reef (REEF) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.26 Million

Reef (REEF) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. In the last week, Reef has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Reef has a total market capitalization of $71.31 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005018 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,928.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00156229 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005015 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003961 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00131389 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00032530 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

Reef is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 19,509,853,969 coins and its circulating supply is 19,947,736,606 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi.

Buying and Selling Reef

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

