Reelcause, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCIT) Short Interest Update

Reelcause, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCIT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 847,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Reelcause Stock Performance
Shares of RCIT remained flat at $0.05 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,262. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03. Reelcause has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07.
About Reelcause
