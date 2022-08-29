Reelcause, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCIT) Short Interest Update

Reelcause, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCIT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 847,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Reelcause Stock Performance

Shares of RCIT remained flat at $0.05 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,262. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03. Reelcause has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07.

About Reelcause

Reelcause, Inc, a social media company, operates as a reward-based and crowdfunding platform in the United States. It offers its services in various categories, such as action and adventure, activity, animals, animation, art, auditions, bloopers and pranks, business and finance, children, choreography, classic, climate and weather, clubs and academics, comedy, competition, concert, conference, contest, crafts, culture, dance, design, documentary, drama, education, environmental, fantasy, farming, fashion, film, fitness, food, foreign, free speech, games, global relations, health services, history, home video, horror, humanitarian project, ideas and innovation, improvisation, independent, interests, international relations, leadership, life stories, live stream, martial arts, MDG support, military, movements, music, music video, musical, our planet, outdoors, party, people, personal matters, pets, photography, plants and nature, poetry, previews and reviews, project, rehearsal, research and development resources, resources, romance, science, SCI-FI, short film, show, skit, space and beyond, speech/presentation, sports, studies and surveys, talent, talks and debates, technology, theater, thriller, tourism, trade, transportation, TV, Vlogs (and journals), water and oceans, Webisodes, weird stuff, western, workshop-training, world peace, youth, and uncategorized videos.

