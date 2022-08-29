ReFork Price Tops $0.0337 (EFK)

ReFork (EFK) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Over the last week, ReFork has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ReFork coin can now be purchased for about $0.0337 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ReFork has a market cap of $9.72 million and approximately $63,871.00 worth of ReFork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ReFork Coin Profile

EFK is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2020. ReFork’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 288,554,805 coins. ReFork’s official Twitter account is @refork and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReFork’s official message board is medium.com/refork. The Reddit community for ReFork is https://reddit.com/r/ReFork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReFork is refork.org.

ReFork Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ReFork wants to globally prevent the use of disposable plastics and protect the planet Earth from the consequences of excessive plastic waste. Everyone should be able to use biodegradable products for their needs, which will make their lives easier and at the same time will not burden the planet with hard-to-decompose waste. “

