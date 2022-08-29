Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,370,000 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the July 31st total of 13,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Remark Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MARK traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.41. 10,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880,294. Remark has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.99 million, a P/E ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 3.13.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Remark had a negative net margin of 23.42% and a negative return on equity of 192.67%. The company had revenue of $2.56 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Remark

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Remark by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,355,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 83,253 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Remark during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Remark by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 86,348 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Remark by 292.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Remark during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 21.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Remark in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Remark

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform under the Remark AI name in the United States and the KanKan AI name in the Asia Pacific region that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions for the retail, urban life cycle, workplace and food safety, railway safety, and biosafety industries.

