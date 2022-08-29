Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 331,500 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the July 31st total of 453,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,657.5 days.

Renault Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RNSDF remained flat at $30.51 during trading on Monday. Renault has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $42.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.15 and its 200-day moving average is $26.66.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

