Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 331,500 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the July 31st total of 453,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,657.5 days.
Renault Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS RNSDF remained flat at $30.51 during trading on Monday. Renault has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $42.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.15 and its 200-day moving average is $26.66.
Renault Company Profile
