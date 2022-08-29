renBTC (RENBTC) Price Reaches $20,410.58 on Major Exchanges

renBTC (RENBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 29th. One renBTC coin can now be purchased for $20,410.58 or 1.00431842 BTC on exchanges. renBTC has a total market capitalization of $69.92 million and $1.55 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, renBTC has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004920 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,322.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004920 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004014 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002516 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00131999 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00032520 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00084414 BTC.

renBTC Coin Profile

RENBTC is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,426 coins. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject.

Buying and Selling renBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

