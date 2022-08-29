Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Price Target Raised to GBX 650 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKYGet Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 600 ($7.25) to GBX 650 ($7.85) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rentokil Initial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.25) to GBX 625 ($7.55) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rentokil Initial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $608.33.

Rentokil Initial Stock Performance

Rentokil Initial stock opened at $31.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Rentokil Initial has a fifty-two week low of $26.93 and a fifty-two week high of $43.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.14.

Rentokil Initial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.1285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

