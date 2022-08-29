Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Shares Gap Down to $10.01

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.01, but opened at $9.67. Repay shares last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 1,285 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Repay from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Repay from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Repay from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Repay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

The stock has a market cap of $882.90 million, a PE ratio of -76.99 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.41 and a 200 day moving average of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.39 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Kight purchased 56,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $557,029.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,443,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,121,713.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Peter J. Kight purchased 56,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $557,029.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,443,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,121,713.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Kight acquired 37,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.79 per share, with a total value of $402,056.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,386,882 shares in the company, valued at $14,964,456.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Repay by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Repay by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Repay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Repay by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Repay by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 67,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 12,658 shares during the last quarter.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

