Resolute Mining’s (RSG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Resolute Mining (LON:RSG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 49 ($0.59) target price on the stock.

Resolute Mining Stock Down 0.3 %

RSG stock opened at GBX 17.48 ($0.21) on Friday. Resolute Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 12 ($0.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 26 ($0.31). The company has a market cap of £192.91 million and a P/E ratio of -0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 15.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 16.75.

Get Resolute Mining alerts:

Resolute Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, operation, and production of gold properties in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.