Resolute Mining’s (RSG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Resolute Mining (LON:RSG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 49 ($0.59) target price on the stock.
Resolute Mining Stock Down 0.3 %
RSG stock opened at GBX 17.48 ($0.21) on Friday. Resolute Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 12 ($0.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 26 ($0.31). The company has a market cap of £192.91 million and a P/E ratio of -0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 15.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 16.75.
Resolute Mining Company Profile
