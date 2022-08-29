Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Short Interest Update

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400,000 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the July 31st total of 10,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.78.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

QSR traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,086,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $46.68 and a twelve month high of $65.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.92.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 34.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 82.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,576,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,194,262,000 after buying an additional 100,145 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,784,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $954,347,000 after buying an additional 1,120,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,222,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $596,912,000 after buying an additional 595,536 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,202,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $451,065,000 after buying an additional 1,966,508 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,821,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $292,042,000 after buying an additional 257,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Further Reading

