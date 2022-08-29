Reviewing SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) and Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO)

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) and Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SolarEdge Technologies and Credo Technology Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SolarEdge Technologies $1.96 billion 8.03 $169.17 million $2.56 111.18 Credo Technology Group $106.48 million 19.21 -$22.18 million N/A N/A

SolarEdge Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Credo Technology Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

75.7% of SolarEdge Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Credo Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of SolarEdge Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 34.2% of Credo Technology Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SolarEdge Technologies and Credo Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarEdge Technologies 5.78% 8.56% 4.34% Credo Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SolarEdge Technologies and Credo Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarEdge Technologies 1 6 17 0 2.67 Credo Technology Group 0 0 8 0 3.00

SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $360.29, suggesting a potential upside of 26.59%. Credo Technology Group has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.23%. Given Credo Technology Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Credo Technology Group is more favorable than SolarEdge Technologies.

Summary

SolarEdge Technologies beats Credo Technology Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system. It also provides residential, commercial, and large scale PV, energy storage and backup, electric vehicle charging, and home energy management solutions, as well as grid services; and e-Mobility, automation machines, lithium-ion cells and battery packs, and uninterrupted power supply solutions, as well as virtual power plants, which helps to manage the load on the grid and grid stability. In addition, the company offers pre-sales support, ongoing trainings, and technical support and after installation services. The company sells its products to the providers of solar PV systems; and solar installers and distributors, electrical equipment wholesalers, and PV module manufacturers, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction firms. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies. The company also offers intellectual property solutions consist of SerDes IP licensing. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

