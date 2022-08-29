Rex Capital Advisors LLC Invests $10.57 Million in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Rex Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 181,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,568,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF comprises approximately 6.5% of Rex Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Rex Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 283.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,382,000 after acquiring an additional 551,205 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the first quarter worth $957,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 15,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the first quarter worth $688,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the first quarter worth $31,103,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ EMXC traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $49.76. 2,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,868. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.29. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.71 and a fifty-two week high of $63.56.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.507 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

