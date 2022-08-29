Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Short Interest Update

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the July 31st total of 2,380,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 503,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

In other Ribbon Communications news, major shareholder Swarth Investments Ltd. bought 1,639,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 27,435,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,679,003.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBBN. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RBBN remained flat at $3.53 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 209,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,781. Ribbon Communications has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $6.85. The firm has a market cap of $531.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

