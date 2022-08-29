RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Short Interest Up 85.5% in August

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 85.5% from the July 31st total of 641,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

RiceBran Technologies Trading Down 13.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ RIBT traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.57. 253,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,382. The company has a market capitalization of $134.49 million, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 0.12. RiceBran Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $9.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.95.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.19 million for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.61% and a negative net margin of 32.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiceBran Technologies

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37,014 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 185,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36,561 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RiceBran Technologies

(Get Rating)

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.

Featured Stories

