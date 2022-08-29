Rigel Protocol (RGP) Trading Down 8% This Week

Rigel Protocol (RGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. In the last seven days, Rigel Protocol has traded 8% lower against the dollar. Rigel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $88,250.73 and approximately $46.00 worth of Rigel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rigel Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0492 or 0.00000244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004956 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,179.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005010 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004956 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004027 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002534 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00134052 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00032687 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00085319 BTC.
Rigel Protocol Profile
Rigel Protocol (CRYPTO:RGP) is a coin. Rigel Protocol’s total supply is 19,494,012 coins and its circulating supply is 1,795,012 coins. Rigel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @rigelprotocol.
Buying and Selling Rigel Protocol
