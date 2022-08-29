Robert W. Baird Increases Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Price Target to $34.00

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TITN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens dropped their price target on Titan Machinery from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.33.

TITN opened at $31.97 on Thursday. Titan Machinery has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $38.58. The firm has a market cap of $721.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.80.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $496.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.78 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,575,000 after acquiring an additional 25,662 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,131,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,366,000 after buying an additional 257,428 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 681,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,282,000 after buying an additional 47,657 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 14.2% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 607,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,170,000 after buying an additional 75,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 588,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,836,000 after acquiring an additional 77,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

