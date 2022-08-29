Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) & Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Head to Head Contrast

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) and Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rockwell Medical and Kronos Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rockwell Medical $61.93 million 0.21 -$32.67 million N/A N/A Kronos Bio N/A N/A -$151.08 million ($2.98) -1.32

Rockwell Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Kronos Bio.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockwell Medical -43.33% -395.64% -56.23% Kronos Bio N/A -48.80% -42.72%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Rockwell Medical and Kronos Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Rockwell Medical and Kronos Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockwell Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kronos Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00

Rockwell Medical presently has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,257.14%. Kronos Bio has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 509.14%. Given Rockwell Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rockwell Medical is more favorable than Kronos Bio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.9% of Rockwell Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.0% of Kronos Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Rockwell Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.2% of Kronos Bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Rockwell Medical has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kronos Bio has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kronos Bio beats Rockwell Medical on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores. It also manufactures, sells, delivers, and distributes hemodialysis concentrates, such as CitraPure citric acid concentrate, Dri-Sate dry acid concentrate, RenalPure liquid acid concentrate, dry acid concentrate mixer, and RenalPure and SteriLyte powder bicarbonate concentrate; and ancillary products, including blood tubing, fistula needles, dialyzers, drugs, specialized component kits, dressings, cleaning agents, filtration salts, and other supplies used by hemodialysis providers. The company's dialysis concentrate products are used to maintain human life by removing toxins and replacing critical nutrients in the dialysis patient's bloodstream. It is also developing other therapeutic product candidates for the treatment of hospitalized patients with acute heart failure; and home infusion therapy that allows patients to receive intravenous medications at home. Its target customers include medium and small sized dialysis chains and independent dialysis centers. Rockwell Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Wixom, Michigan.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients. The company planned registrational phase 3 clinical trial of ENTO in combination with induction chemotherapy in acute myeloid leukemia patients with NPM1 mutations. It is also developing KB-0742, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of cyclin dependent kinase 9 for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

