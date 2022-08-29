Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Rockwell Medical Stock Down 12.5 %
NASDAQ:RMTI opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.55. Rockwell Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $7.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.66.
Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.25. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 43.33% and a negative return on equity of 395.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Rockwell Medical will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Rockwell Medical
Rockwell Medical Company Profile
Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rockwell Medical (RMTI)
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
- Can NetApp Resume Its Rally After Strong Earnings Guidance?
- Three Reasons Why Medtronic Stock can be a Recession Winner
- Rivian Rising to the Challenge
- 3 Deflation Enablers Stocks that Can Thrive in a Recession
Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.