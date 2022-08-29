Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:RMTI opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.55. Rockwell Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $7.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.66.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.25. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 43.33% and a negative return on equity of 395.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Rockwell Medical will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMTI. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,957,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 758,400 shares during the period. Richmond Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,853,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 20.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 92,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 24.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 55,700 shares during the last quarter. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

