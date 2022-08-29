ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Trading 4.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 29th. During the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. ROOBEE has a market cap of $3.12 million and $741,505.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009030 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00208711 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000277 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,990,063,740 coins. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ROOBEE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.