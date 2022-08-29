Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF) Short Interest Down 30.3% in August

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the July 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCLF. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,810,000. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,102,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,624,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,159,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,246,000. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $9.92.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

