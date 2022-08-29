Router Protocol Price Reaches $2.39 (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (ROUTE) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Router Protocol has a total market cap of $19.87 million and approximately $3.74 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Router Protocol has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Router Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.39 or 0.00011798 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Router Protocol Profile

Router Protocol was first traded on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,328,449 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol.

Buying and Selling Router Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

