Rover Metals (CVE:ROVR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Shares of Rover Metals Corp. (CVE:ROVR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 40000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Rover Metals Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Rover Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rover Metals Corp., a precious metals exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploiting, exploring, evaluating, and developing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Cabin Gold project, a gold-in-iron formation property covering an area of approximately 1,503 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.