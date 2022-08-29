Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $139.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $143.00 to $139.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SPLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Splunk from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a $118.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Splunk from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Splunk from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $134.93.

Shares of SPLK opened at $94.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.25. Splunk has a 1 year low of $84.63 and a 1 year high of $176.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $798.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.92 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.63) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Splunk will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,477,792.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,680 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter worth about $535,507,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Splunk by 68.5% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,086 shares of the software company’s stock worth $243,096,000 after buying an additional 1,117,545 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Splunk by 984.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 818,324 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,389,000 after purchasing an additional 742,850 shares during the period. XN LP bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,262,000. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter worth $78,658,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

