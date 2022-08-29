Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Lowered to C$143.00 at CSFB

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective lowered by CSFB from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$157.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$143.71.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$124.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$173.92 billion and a PE ratio of 10.92. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$118.24 and a twelve month high of C$149.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$125.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$131.53.

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported C$2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.67 by C$0.32. The firm had revenue of C$11.22 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.8000006 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 41.61%.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.38, for a total transaction of C$515,251.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$742,229.74. In related news, Senior Officer Bruce Washington Ross sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.81, for a total transaction of C$1,733,404.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$29,096.43. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.38, for a total transaction of C$515,251.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$742,229.74. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,638 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,347.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

