Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 897,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 53,999 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $126,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RGLD. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 14,555.6% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,381,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,869 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 469.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,253,000 after purchasing an additional 621,100 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 15.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,570,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $504,466,000 after purchasing an additional 464,697 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 240,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,315,000 after purchasing an additional 108,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,508,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,151,000 after acquiring an additional 97,992 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RGLD traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.57. 9,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.61. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $147.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $75,009.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RGLD. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Royal Gold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Royal Gold from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.00.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

