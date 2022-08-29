Ruffer LLP Boosts Position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Ruffer LLP raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,882,311 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352,369 shares during the quarter. AngloGold Ashanti makes up 2.7% of Ruffer LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ruffer LLP owned 1.17% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $115,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 177,758 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after buying an additional 49,424 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 116,628 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 45,039 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,323,532 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,768,000 after buying an additional 9,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,186 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. 31.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AU traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,273. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average of $18.91. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.2935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AU shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Investec raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.23.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

