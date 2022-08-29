Ruffer LLP Decreases Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Ruffer LLP lessened its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 534,580 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 203,640 shares during the quarter. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $24,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,756 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the airline’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,265 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,130 shares of the airline’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 6.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 556,066 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,468,000 after acquiring an additional 33,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LUV. Melius began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.06.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.54. The company had a trading volume of 138,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,605,973. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.23 and its 200 day moving average is $41.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.00. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $34.36 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.