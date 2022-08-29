Ruffer LLP Has $249.18 Million Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Ruffer LLP grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,153,496 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,814,261 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold comprises approximately 5.8% of Ruffer LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ruffer LLP owned approximately 0.57% of Barrick Gold worth $249,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,628,115 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $316,156,000 after acquiring an additional 449,136 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,321,923 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $310,117,000 after purchasing an additional 63,070 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,472,343 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $355,247,000 after purchasing an additional 392,805 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 61.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,689,798 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $262,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,698,422 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $146,259,000 after purchasing an additional 621,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of GOLD stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,212,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,157,496. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.59. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on GOLD shares. Raymond James set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.42 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.97.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

