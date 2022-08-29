Ruffer LLP Purchases New Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $883,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $1,572,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $1,058,000. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHEL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.05) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.60) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, ING Group raised shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,134.13.

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.99. The company had a trading volume of 179,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,040,985. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.89. The stock has a market cap of $214.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.68. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $61.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

