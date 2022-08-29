Ruffer LLP Sells 226,010 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Ruffer LLP trimmed its holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 721,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,010 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP owned about 0.83% of Jackson Financial worth $31,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the first quarter valued at $57,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 41.9% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the first quarter valued at $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the first quarter valued at $221,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.20.

Insider Transactions at Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,200,000 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $171,318,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,135,443 shares in the company, valued at $495,004,719.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,200,000 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $171,318,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,135,443 shares in the company, valued at $495,004,719.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gregory T. Durant acquired 3,000 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $87,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,908.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JXN traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.07. 10,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,309. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $47.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.51.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is 3.47%.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

