Ruffer LLP Sells 32,006 Shares of StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS)

Ruffer LLP reduced its holdings in shares of StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,994 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 32,006 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP owned about 0.44% of StealthGas worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its position in shares of StealthGas by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.
StealthGas Trading Up 4.5 %
Shares of GASS traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $3.22. 9,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,458. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.01 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.61. StealthGas Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $4.18.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have commented on GASS. StockNews.com lowered shares of StealthGas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 20th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of StealthGas in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.
StealthGas Profile
StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on StealthGas (GASS)
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
- The Institutions Choose Dollar General For The 2nd Half
- The S&P 500 Just Flashed A Significant Signal
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GASS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.