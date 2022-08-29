Ruffer LLP Sells 32,006 Shares of StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS)

Ruffer LLP reduced its holdings in shares of StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,994 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 32,006 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP owned about 0.44% of StealthGas worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its position in shares of StealthGas by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GASS traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $3.22. 9,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,458. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.01 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.61. StealthGas Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $4.18.

StealthGas ( NASDAQ:GASS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. StealthGas had a negative net margin of 11.90% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on GASS. StockNews.com lowered shares of StealthGas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 20th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of StealthGas in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

