Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) PT Lowered to $101.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RHP. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.40.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE RHP traded down $1.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.83. The stock had a trading volume of 835 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 444.37 and a beta of 1.58. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $70.46 and a one year high of $101.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.57.

Insider Activity at Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.99 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 175.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rachna Bhasin sold 4,810 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total transaction of $445,069.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,250.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 400 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $37,608.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,561.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachna Bhasin sold 4,810 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total transaction of $445,069.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at $424,250.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 36.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,139,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,715,000 after purchasing an additional 836,292 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,947,000 after buying an additional 336,493 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,071,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,155,000 after buying an additional 287,880 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,593,000 after buying an additional 81,283 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,088,000 after buying an additional 7,777 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.