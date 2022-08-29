Sadoff Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 405,413 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $41,032,000. CVS Health accounts for 2.6% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.53. 94,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,686,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.57. The firm has a market cap of $131.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.75. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $81.78 and a twelve month high of $111.25.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial upped their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.24.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.