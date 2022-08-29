Sadoff Investment Management LLC Buys 125 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:DHR traded down $2.19 on Monday, reaching $278.14. 55,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,646,248. The company has a market capitalization of $202.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. Danaher’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on DHR. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.00.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 over the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

