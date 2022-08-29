Sadoff Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,964,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 48,913 shares during the quarter. MGIC Investment accounts for 1.7% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sadoff Investment Management LLC owned 0.63% of MGIC Investment worth $26,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 10.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,487,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,149,000 after acquiring an additional 138,101 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 42.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the first quarter valued at about $526,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the first quarter valued at about $1,928,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.46. 58,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,044,987. MGIC Investment Co. has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.76. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTG. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

